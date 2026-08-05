Seoul's Seocho-gu district announced Wednesday it will run the "Seocho-Han River Art Tour," a program combining docent-led public art exhibitions with traditional Korean cultural experiences, in the Goto-Sebit tourism zone from Thursday through Aug. 30.

The tour is designed to give participants a guided look at public artworks along the Picasso Mural Street area within the Goto-Sebit tourism zone.

Participants will view public art installations linked to Crown Haitai's public sculpture project, including the ongoing outdoor sculpture exhibition "Gyeongsaeng Sculpture Show" — a dog-themed public sculpture project — along with "Wonder Street," the "Picasso Mural" and the "24 Hours in Seoul" mural, all part of a public art exhibition running since April.

Professional docents who have worked at Seoul Arts Center and Nowon Art Museum will explain the works in English, with Korean commentary also available, making the program accessible to both local and international visitors.

The program also includes hands-on traditional Korean cultural activities. Participants can decorate a hand mirror using lacquerware stickers and paint a plain folding fan, experiencing traditional Korean materials firsthand.

The tour runs eight sessions in total, each lasting about an hour and a half starting at 5 p.m., with around 30 spots per session. Admission is free, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis via a QR code on the promotional poster or through the Seoripul Youth Art Gallery website.

Seocho-gu Mayor Jeon Seong-su said the district will continue developing content that connects its cultural, artistic and tourism resources to make the Goto-Sebit tourism zone a destination that both domestic and international tourists will want to return to.