President Lee Jae Myung hosted members of the National Association of Bereaved Families for Democracy at Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday for a luncheon and discussion.

Deputy Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong said in a written briefing that afternoon that the event was organized to comfort the bereaved families and convey respect and gratitude on the occasion of the association's 40th founding anniversary.

The association was founded by family members of democracy martyrs who gave their lives fighting military dictatorship in the 1970s and 1980s, and marks its 40th anniversary this year.

"Previous administrations had invited some of the association's leadership to Cheong Wa Dae, but hosting a large number of members for a full luncheon like this is a first," Ahn said.

Before the meal, Lee greeted the members and said he was deeply moved to see them at Cheong Wa Dae. "I had seen you — mothers and fathers — out on the streets, and to meet you again here like this is truly overwhelming," he said.

He added that South Korea had reclaimed democracy and was returning to normalcy through the fierce struggles of many people. "We will never forget your efforts and the sacrifice of the democracy martyrs," he said, offering words of comfort to the families.

Jang Nam-su, chair of the association, said it was an honor to meet Lee at Cheong Wa Dae after previous encounters on the streets and at his law office. He also called for the swift enactment of legislation recognizing pro-democracy figures and asked that the roughly 100 of the 136 martyrs who fell during the democracy movement and have yet to receive state decorations be awarded them collectively.

During the luncheon, Lee invited members to speak freely about their thoughts and requests.

Choe Jong-sun, the brother of the late martyr Choe U-hyeok, expressed concern that the dissolution of the Defense Counterintelligence Command could lead to the concealment of records, and called for the release of documents related to state violence held by the National Intelligence Service, the Korean National Police Agency and the command. Kang Min-jo, father of the late martyr Kang Gyeong-dae, demanded that democracy medals issued under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration be rescinded and reissued in Lee's name, and appealed for parents of martyrs to be allowed joint burial at a democracy movement memorial park.

Park Rae-gun — the brother of the late martyr Park Rae-jeon and executive director of a civic committee pushing for pro-democracy figures legislation — joined other attendees in urging swift passage of the bill and a resolution to the long-running protest encampment outside the National Assembly, noting that parents were dying with their grievances unresolved. Jeong Jeong-won, mother of the late martyr Kim Yun-gi, expressed gratitude to Lee for personally helping carry her son's coffin at his funeral years ago.

Attendees also conveyed a range of other requests, including a full investigation into the Yongsan disaster and punishment of those responsible, and the withdrawal of state appeals in cases involving suspicious deaths in the military.

After listening to the members, Lee said he would ensure that the association's families would never again have to wander the streets in search of justice. "I will do my best so that the tent outside the National Assembly can come down," he said.