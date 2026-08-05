Actor Jung Hae-in is set to show off his naturally gifted physique in an upcoming television appearance.

Jung and actress Ha Young, co-stars of the Netflix series "This Ridiculous Love," will appear on the KBS 2TV variety show Problem Child in House, airing Friday.

During the episode, Jung reveals what fitness enthusiast Kim Jong-kook himself acknowledges as an enviable build. Jung says his favorite part of his body is his forearms, then holds them up next to Kim's — and the comparison is striking. Kim lavishes praise on Jung, calling his forearms "naturally gifted."

Jung also names Hong Jin-kyung as the celebrity he most wants to share a meal with. "I want to eat with Jin-kyung noona," he says, praising her cooking and even volunteering to visit her home — a display of enthusiasm that draws a warm reaction from those on set.

Jung and Ha Young star together in the Netflix series "This Ridiculous Love," a 12-episode romantic comedy following the cohabitation of prosecutor Ko Eun-sae (Ha Young), who has lost her memory, and boxing coach Jang Tae-ha (Jung Hae-in), who insists he is her boyfriend.