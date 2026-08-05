South Gyeongsang Province has mobilized an all-out response to a record-breaking heat wave and a prolonged drought, aiming to protect residents' health and minimize damage to the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors.

The daytime high in Yangsan reached 42.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday — the highest temperature ever recorded in domestic meteorological history — and heat wave advisories are now in effect across all cities and counties in the province. Cumulative rainfall in the province this year stands at 556 millimeters, just 65.1 percent of the annual average of 853.8 millimeters, pushing 16 of the province's cities and counties into either the drought Alert or Caution stage.

In response, the province is channeling 820 million won ($574,000) in emergency cooling funds to heat-relief shelters at senior centers and community halls. Authorities are also conducting intensive inspections of air-conditioning units at the facilities and have extended shelter operating hours to cover nights and weekends.

To protect vulnerable groups — including elderly people living alone and the frail — the province plans to step up field patrols and welfare checks using lifestyle support workers, neighborhood heads and other community disaster aides.

To shore up water supplies strained by the prolonged drought, the province secured 3.25 billion won in special drought-relief grants from the Ministry of Interior and Safety on Tuesday and plans to disburse the funds quickly to seven cities and counties — including Changwon and Miryang — where water shortages are most urgent.

For the remaining 11 cities and counties not covered by the initial allocation, the province has asked the Ministry of Interior and Safety for an additional 3.3 billion won to help those areas struggling with water shortages.

"The unrelenting heat wave and drought are deepening the hardship of residents and the anxiety of farming and fishing households," a provincial official said. "We will mobilize every available administrative resource and budget to protect the health and safety of our residents."