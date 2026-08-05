The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is pushing to achieve the national target of 30 million inbound tourists ahead of schedule and lay the groundwork for a new era of 40 million visitors. The ministry also plans to drive strategic investment in the K-culture industry as an engine of economic growth and strengthen the creative safety net for artists, with the broader goal of establishing South Korea as an "irreplaceable cultural powerhouse."

Culture Minister Choi Hwi-young announced the plans Wednesday at a presidential policy briefing, saying the ministry would "achieve the 30 million tourist target early and prepare for the era of 40 million."

To that end, the ministry will expand tourism infrastructure — including airports, seaports and accommodation — and improve visitor convenience in areas such as transportation and mobile payments. It will also ease entry barriers by expanding multiple-entry visas and group visa-free travel, and work to boost regional tourism competitiveness through initiatives such as a designated "golden route" for inbound visitors.

"We will strengthen high-end, high-value-added products and overseas promotions, and expand half-price travel and vacation programs to energize local economies," Choi said. "We will also tackle price gouging through a tourism saemaul movement that gets local communities moving first."

The ministry will also reinforce the cultural foundations needed to become an irreplaceable cultural powerhouse and broaden support for K-culture as a key future industry.

On the arts side, the ministry will expand social insurance support and income-assistance programs for artists to underpin stable creative activity, and increase investment in foundational arts, independent films and other indie content. The Youth Culture and Arts Pass will be significantly broadened in both eligible age groups and usable venues.

Choi also announced at the briefing that the ministry aims to develop the Korea National University of Arts into the world's leading arts institution.

"Flowers cannot bloom if the roots are shaken," Choi said. "We will work to solidify the foundation by strengthening social protections for artists to a level comparable to that of ordinary workers."

Strategic investment in K-culture — which has emerged as a key export industry — will also be stepped up. The ministry plans to expand policy financing to drive growth in the content industry, with investment focused on major intellectual properties and works targeting overseas markets. It will also increase support for the leading genres driving K-culture, including film, broadcasting and video, gaming, popular music and publishing.

"FANOMENON, opening in December next year, will be followed from spring 2028 by another festival touring major cities around the world," Choi said. "We also plan to build dedicated performance venues overseas."

In sports, the ministry plans to accelerate reform through bodies such as the K-Football Innovation Committee, and to expand public sports programs and facilities so that every citizen can enjoy at least one sport.

President Lee Jae-myung, speaking at the briefing, stressed the need for a major increase in government support for culture and the arts. "It is puzzling that such remarkable cultural achievements — ones that have conquered the world — were possible despite extremely weak government investment in the cultural sector," he said. "Support for culture and the arts needs to be significantly expanded."