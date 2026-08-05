With a heat wave gripping the country, about 6,000 designated hub senior centers will extend their operating hours to 9 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced Wednesday that it has designated 6,363 hub senior centers nationwide and will keep them open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sept. 30.

There are 69,687 senior centers operating across the country, which have typically been open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the heat wave response period through Sept. 30, the 6,363 hub centers will operate daily until 9 p.m., with hours adjusted flexibly based on local demand, operational conditions and the severity of the heat.

Seniors aged 65 and older can use the centers to escape the heat even if they are not members of a senior citizens' association.

The ministry will publicize the extended hours and access information through relevant government agencies, local government websites, posted notices, text messages and coordination with the Korea Senior Citizens Association. It will also conduct regular checks on air conditioning operation and overall management to ensure the extended hours run smoothly.

Hyeon Su-yeop, first vice minister of health and welfare, said he hopes the extended hours will allow elderly people to stay safe and cool during what amounts to a near-disaster heat wave. "We will work closely with local governments to do our best to help seniors get through the summer in good health," he said.