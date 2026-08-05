Seoul Metropolitan Council Speaker Im Man-gyun attended the "2026 Seoul Integrated Defense Conference" at Seoul Fire School in Jingwan-dong, Eunpyeong-gu on Wednesday morning, holding talks with relevant agencies and reviewing the city's integrated defense posture.

The conference was convened to assess the collaborative framework among the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Seoul Metropolitan Council, the fire department, and military and police authorities, with the aim of strengthening integrated defense capabilities. Before the main session, Im heard briefings from the National Intelligence Service and the Capital Defense Command, then observed a display and live demonstration of equipment including fire-detection drones, water-spray drones, drone guns and quadruped robots.

"The security of Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea, is a shield protecting the daily lives of 10 million citizens — and indeed all 50 million people of this country," Im said. "I expect that today's MOU on joint response to integrated defense contingencies will equip Seoul with a more precise and rapid response capability." He added that the Seoul Metropolitan Council "will always cooperate and take the lead in ensuring the safety and peaceful daily lives of citizens."