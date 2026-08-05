Guro-gu held a preparation briefing for the 2026 Ulchi CPX on Wednesday at the district office's Changui Hall, ahead of the exercise scheduled to run from Aug. 18 to 21.

The briefing was organized to review the district's readiness for the CPX and to share departmental roles and interagency cooperation frameworks.

District Mayor Jang In-hong attended along with the deputy district mayor, department and division heads, the public health center director, and other senior officials and civil servants. Participants reviewed departmental preparations and detailed plans following an opening pledge of allegiance.

During the CPX period, Guro-gu plans to conduct drills simulating real emergency scenarios, with a focus on each department carrying out its assigned duties and strengthening coordination between agencies.

"In an emergency, how well you have prepared in advance determines your response capacity," Jang said. "Please prepare thoroughly, training as if it were the real thing, so there are no gaps in protecting the safety of our residents."