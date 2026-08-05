Anthropic has signed a long-term contract worth $10 billion with Volta Infrastructure, a GPU-based cloud service startup, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The deal is aimed at securing a stable supply of large-scale computing resources needed to run Claude, Anthropic's AI model.

Volta Infrastructure CEO Rickard Boada confirmed the agreement that day without naming the counterpart, saying the company had "signed a $10 billion contract with an AI research lab."

Volta said the contract runs for six years, with computing services to be delivered through a data center being built in Norway.

The facility will have a capacity of 133 megawatts and will be equipped with Vera Rubin, Nvidia's next-generation AI platform.

The deal was made possible through a partnership with Bitdeer Technologies Group, a Bitcoin mining company that operates data centers.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg said Volta raised $300 million in an investment round led by Andreessen Horowitz and Almitiir Capital, with Nvidia and Michael Dell also participating.