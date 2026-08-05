Police are investigating the death of the leader of Sinnamseong Yondae, an anti-feminist group, who was found dead Wednesday after falling from an apartment building on Yeongjongdo in Incheon. The man had been referred to prosecutors on methamphetamine use charges.

A 35-year-old man identified only by his surname fell from an apartment in Jung-gu, Incheon, and was found dead at around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

No suicide note has been found at the scene. Police said they see no signs of criminal involvement and are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the death.

The man had been under investigation after allegedly using methamphetamine at a motel in Jung-gu, Incheon, in May last year. Police submitted a urine sample to the National Forensic Service, which returned a positive result for narcotics.

He told investigators he had purchased the drugs through the messaging app Telegram.

Police investigated on the theory that an unidentified individual used a so-called "drop" method — hiding drugs at a designated location and sending the buyer the coordinates — to deliver the substance to the man. He was subsequently referred to prosecutors without being taken into custody.

"We are confirming the exact circumstances of the death," a police official said. "No signs of foul play have been detected."

If you're thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare's helpline 1393, available 24/7. Please request a translator for English-language services.