Actor Lee Ah-hyun has reflected on her three marriages and divorces, expressing lingering regret toward her first husband.

A video titled "Was she this lovely? Falling for the charm of actor Lee Ah-hyun" was posted Wednesday on the YouTube channel "Saereopgehasseo."

In the video, Lee said she had been divorced three times since becoming an entertainer. "I got married young, at 26. I was impulsive by nature, so it happened fast," she said. "He was a good person, but after we married we clashed over our personalities. I was young and didn't think things through, and that's how the divorce happened."

Of her second marriage, she said the man worked in the same industry and did not drink, so she believed he would understand her well. "He had an easygoing personality, so I trusted him. But as we lived together, he ran into serious difficulties, and it came to divorce," she said.

She went on to say that with her third husband, her adopted children had been longing for a father figure at the time, and she had wanted to give them one quickly. "I adopted the children and always wanted to make sure they had everything they needed. I wanted to give them a father — but we ended up divorcing, and I felt terrible for them," she said.

She added that she still feels sorry for her first husband to this day.

"I sometimes think that if he hadn't married me, he could have lived a quiet, comfortable life," she said. "Lately, watching dating shows over the past few years, I've thought: 'People are like that — anyone can be like that. Everyone has shortcomings, so why couldn't I just put up with them?' That feeling keeps coming back to me."

She added, "I think if the me I am now had met that first man, we wouldn't have divorced. I was young and had a fiery temper. I feel a little sorry."

Lee also said she had cried through prayers when her heart was heavy at the time, and that she would sometimes wake up in the middle of the night overcome with emotion, her eyes welling up as she looked back on those years.

Lee first married in 1997 but the union ended in divorce. She went on to marry and divorce twice more. She is currently raising two adopted daughters.