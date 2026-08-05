Mokpo Mayor Kang Seong-hwi of the Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Integrated City, Assembly member Kim Won-i and Mokpo City Council Speaker Lee Hyeong-wan issued a joint statement Wednesday calling for a substantive agreement by Aug. 10 on the merger of Mokpo National University and Suncheon National University and the establishment of a medical school and university hospital.

Mayor Kang and the others said the government's public health policy "must prioritize the right to life of residents in medically underserved areas, not simply population size or mechanical regional allocation."

They added that "establishing a medical school and university hospital in the western region is necessary to achieve balanced national development and close the healthcare gap."

The group said "both universities must reach a broad-minded agreement by Aug. 10 to lay the groundwork for creating a medical school at the integrated university."

They also identified the western part of South Jeolla Province as a representative medically underserved area, citing it as the backdrop for pursuing a medical school.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare's analysis of medical service zones in South Jeolla Province, the western region has a preventable mortality rate 22.5 percent higher than the eastern region and a severe emergency patient mortality rate 40.5 percent higher.

The rate of residents unable to access tertiary hospitals is four times higher, and the number of inpatient days at such hospitals is 9,827 days greater — figures the group cited in arguing for the need to build a self-sufficient regional healthcare system.

Earlier, an emergency coordination meeting convened Sunday by the special integrated city mayor brought together the presidents of both Mokpo National University and Suncheon National University, along with lawmakers and mayors from both regions. Participants agreed that the two universities would continue in-depth consultations through Aug. 10.

On Monday, the Ministry of Education said at a briefing that "the two universities must swiftly complete the agreement process" for a medical school to be established in the South Jeolla Province and Gwangju area by 2030, stressing the urgency of reaching a deal.

The joint statement was driven by concern that even with both regions speaking in unison, establishing a medical school remains difficult — and that continued inter-regional conflict could derail the entire effort.