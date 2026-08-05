Hyundai Engineering & Construction is entering the race to win the reconstruction contract for Mokdong 10 complex in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul. The project calls for replacing the existing 2,160-unit development with a new complex of up to 40 stories and 4,248 units, with an estimated construction cost of about 2.61 trillion won ($1.83 billion).

Hyundai E&C announced Wednesday that it will collaborate with global architecture firm Morphosis and integrated design group Sasaki to secure the contract. Key members of the Morphosis design team — including architect Erik Leach and Korea branch head Lim Sung-bum — visited the Mokdong 10 site on Monday.

Morphosis was founded by Tom Mayne, who won the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2005. The firm has built its reputation on innovative designs that blend organic forms with advanced technology, completing a wide range of architectural and urban projects including the California Department of Transportation headquarters and the San Francisco Federal Building. Morphosis is also part of the global design team for the Apgujeong District 3 reconstruction project.

Sasaki was founded in 1953 by landscape architect Hideo Sasaki and is known for its integrated, multidisciplinary approach spanning architecture, landscape design, urban planning, interior design and civil engineering. The firm's portfolio includes the master plan and urban design for the Beijing Olympic Green, the Chicago Riverwalk and New York's Greenacre Park, among other large-scale park and waterfront projects.

Morphosis plans to incorporate into its design the characteristics of Mokdong New Town as a planned urban district — insights gathered during the site visit — along with the specific locational conditions of the Mokdong 10 complex. The firm will develop an architectural design that reflects both the urban context of Mokdong and the character of the complex.

Sasaki will provide comprehensive consulting across three areas: landscaping, individual units and community facilities. For landscaping, the firm proposes year-round three-dimensional greenery, a resort-style water terrace and a private wellness walking path. For individual units, it will suggest flexible floor plans that maximize views and natural light, along with window designs that draw in natural airflow. For community spaces, Sasaki plans to propose an eco-friendly high-end club connecting indoor and outdoor areas, with hotel-style interior finishes.

Hyundai E&C has been consistently engaging with union members to put forward its best proposal for the Mokdong 10 complex. In March, the company opened "The H Mokdong Lounge," a dedicated space for its high-end residential brand near the complex, introducing its brand and residential products to broaden contact with union members.

"Mokdong 10 is a flagship complex that combines excellent lifestyle infrastructure, school district quality and strong project viability," a Hyundai E&C official said. "We will combine the architectural design of Morphosis — with whom we have already worked on the Apgujeong District 3 project — with Sasaki's integrated design capabilities and Hyundai E&C's residential technology to create a complex that defines Mokdong New Town."

Meanwhile, Hyundai E&C's preliminary consolidated earnings for the first half of this year showed sales of 13.12 trillion won and operating profit of 442.7 billion won. New orders totaled 22.82 trillion won, driven by large-scale overseas projects and competitively differentiated products.