Pop-up features dehumidifying ventilation purifier, all-season sleep mat and bath care products Third Hyundai venue this year, following stops at The Hyundai Seoul and Pangyo; runs through Aug. 13 Customers who try all products receive free gifts; purchase consultation corner also available

Kyung Dong Navien is running a pop-up store at Hyundai Department Store's Apgujeong flagship where visitors can try its dehumidifying ventilation purifier, sleep mat and bathroom ventilation products.

The company said the "Navien Pop-up at Hyundai Department Store Apgujeong" runs for nine days, from Wednesday through Aug. 13. It is the third pop-up Kyung Dong Navien has held at a Hyundai venue this year, following events at The Hyundai Seoul in May and Hyundai Department Store's Pangyo location in July.

Built around a "high-end living" concept, the pop-up is organized by residential space — living room, bedroom and bathroom — to let visitors experience indoor air quality products suited to each area. The lineup is tailored to the ongoing tropical nights and hot, humid summer weather, with the dehumidifying ventilation purifier, the all-season sleep mat and bath care products on display.

A highlight of the pop-up is the "Dehumidifying Ventilation Purifier Sleep Plus" package, which pairs the dehumidifying ventilation purifier with the all-season sleep mat to manage bedroom humidity, air cleanliness and mat temperature during the summer months.

The all-season sleep mat uses an AI sleep mode that analyzes the user's breathing sounds and automatically adjusts the mat's temperature according to the stage of sleep. It supports both cooling and heating functions depending on the season and allows separate temperature settings for each side of the mat.

Throughout the pop-up, customers who try all the products will receive a random gift — options include a keyring featuring the company's official character "KDZ," a biodegradable scrubber, a cooler bag or a blanket. A dedicated consultation corner is also available for visitors interested in purchasing products.