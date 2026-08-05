Seoul's Dongdaemun-gu district is ramping up its response to record-breaking heat and tropical nights, expanding operating hours at senior center heat shelters and opening overnight safe houses to protect elderly residents' health.

The measures are designed to ensure seniors can find cool, safe refuge from the heat even late at night and on weekends.

The district had designated 69 senior centers in the area as heat shelters since June, operating them on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As the heat wave has dragged on, the district designated 16 of those locations as "extended shelters" starting Wednesday, taking into account demand and facility conditions. When a heat advisory is in effect, the extended shelters will remain open until 9 p.m. on weekdays. Thirteen of the 16 locations will also open on weekends and public holidays — from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — days when they had previously been closed, making them accessible to all without restriction.

The district is also providing financial and operational support to keep the shelters comfortable and safe. From June through September, each heat shelter receives 55,000 won ($39) per month to cover cooling costs. The district plans to conduct regular air conditioner cleaning, check cooling equipment and facility safety, and maintain hygiene standards to ensure uninterrupted access for heat-vulnerable residents.

District Mayor Choi Dong-min visited several senior center heat shelters last month to inspect indoor conditions and cooling equipment firsthand. During those visits, he pledged to actively supply air conditioners and other cooling necessities based on residents' needs.

On top of the shelter expansion, the district has designated four local motels as "senior safe houses" for elderly residents who are particularly vulnerable to tropical nights and lack adequate cooling at home. When a heat advisory is in effect, the facilities operate from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. the following day, allowing about 20 seniors per night to sleep safely in a comfortable environment.

"We will keep a close eye on conditions on the ground so that seniors can rest comfortably and with peace of mind at a nearby location — not just during the day, but also through the scorching nights and holidays," Choi said.