Applications accepted throughout August for youth cultural and welfare activities

Haenam-gun is offering the South Jeolla Youth Culture Welfare Card to support young residents' cultural and leisure activities.

Applications will be accepted from Monday through Aug. 31.

Eligibility is open to young people born between 1998 and 2007 who have maintained continuous residency in one of the 22 cities and counties of the Jeonnam-Gwangju integrated special city since before Aug. 3, 2024. There is no income requirement, and those selected will receive a culture welfare card worth up to 250,000 won ($175) per year.

Public institution employees who already receive welfare points are excluded, including civil servants, teachers, commissioned police officers, public service workers and fixed-term contract workers. Because eligibility is verified annually, even existing cardholders must reapply during this period to receive the benefit.

The card can be used at cultural, arts and sports businesses nationwide and within the 22 cities and counties of the integrated special city, including bookstores, movie theaters, performance venues and sports facilities. The card expires Dec. 31, and any unused balance will be automatically forfeited.

Applications can be submitted in person at the local eup or myeon office, or online through the Nonghyup Card website.

"We hope young people who missed the first-half application window will take advantage of this second round to enjoy cultural benefits," a county official said, adding that the county would continue to pursue effective, tailored policies to help youth settle stably and improve their quality of life.