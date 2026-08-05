The Korea Senior Human Resources Development Institute signed an MOU with the National Pension Research Institute on Wednesday at its Seoul regional headquarters in Jung-gu to cooperate on joint academic research and information sharing.

The agreement aims to combine the two institutions' information resources and research capabilities to develop policy alternatives for a super-aged society and elderly welfare.

Under the MOU, the two institutions agreed to cooperate on research into income security and employment linkages for older adults, mutual sharing of statistics and data, joint hosting of policy planning and academic events, and expert advisory services and personnel exchanges.

The two institutions plan to operate a working-level council to advance the MOU's agenda and continue collaborating to ensure research outcomes can inform the government's elderly policy.

"In a super-aged society, pensions and senior employment programs must underpin stable retirement income," said Kim Su-yeong, president of the Korea Senior Human Resources Development Institute. "This agreement will combine the National Pension Research Institute's research capabilities with our expertise in senior employment, strengthening our capacity to analyze and design retirement income security policy."