Three international events — the 2029 Yeoncheon World Paleolithic Expo, the 2027 Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting and the 2027 International Agriculture Fair — have cleared the government's review for public funding eligibility. The International Chestnut Industry Expo proposed by South Chungcheong Province, however, fell short of the required standard and will undergo a re-review or reapplication process.

The Ministry of Planning and Budget said Wednesday the decisions were made at the 147th International Events Review Committee meeting, chaired by Vice Minister Jo Yong-beom.

The 2029 Yeoncheon World Paleolithic Expo, to be co-hosted by Gyeonggi Province and Yeoncheon-gun, was approved for government funding. Scheduled for April and May 2029, the expo centers on Yeoncheon, the site where Asia's first Acheulean hand axe — a hallmark of advanced Paleolithic culture — was discovered. The ministry said it expects the event to expand global historical and cultural exchange.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' bid to host the 49th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting and the 29th Committee for Environmental Protection in 2027 was also approved. The international conference addresses the peaceful use of Antarctica and environmental protection measures. South Korea last hosted the meeting in 1995, making the 2027 gathering the first in 32 years.

The 2027 International Agriculture Fair, organized by South Jeolla Province, likewise secured funding approval. The government assessed that the event would promote the exchange of new agricultural technologies and information while strengthening the international competitiveness of South Korea's farming sector.

The 2028 International Chestnut Industry Expo, proposed by South Chungcheong Province, did not pass the review after the committee determined its case for public funding was insufficient. The ministry directed organizers to revise the project plan before submitting it for re-review or reapplication.

The committee also reviewed post-event assessments of five international events held last year. The evaluations identified shortcomings in some events, including failure to meet attendance targets and adhere to scheduled durations. The ministry said it would notify the relevant organizing bodies and incorporate the findings into future event planning and review processes.

"International events must go beyond one-off occasions and serve as a sustainable foundation for regional growth," Vice Minister Jo said. "I ask the organizing bodies to work closely with relevant agencies and prepare thoroughly so that the events approved today can be held successfully."