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US President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz "will be opening soon," adding that Iran would face "a very powerful attack" if it does not.

In a Fox News interview Tuesday (local time), Trump said the United States was having "very good discussions" with Iran and claimed Tehran was "desperate to make a deal" to end months of conflict, according to AFP.

"The only thing that matters is action," he said. "We'll see what happens. There's plenty of time."

The remarks came as both Washington and Tehran signaled progress toward a diplomatic resolution, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The two countries signed an end-of-war MOU in June but failed to bridge differences over control and navigation rights in the strait, leading to several days of armed conflict.

Mediation by Oman and other Middle Eastern countries subsequently brought the two sides back to the negotiating table, where talks on reopening the strait resumed.

Earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed to reporters that Washington was involved in negotiations between Oman and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, saying he hoped "a deal will be reached very soon."