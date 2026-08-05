Guro-gu convened an emergency response meeting Tuesday after authorities issued a severe heat alert, announcing a sweeping set of measures that include suspending outdoor worksites and rescheduling public events.

To prevent heat-related illness and safety accidents, the district said it would shorten working hours or halt operations at outdoor worksites — including public employment sites and construction zones — and would consider full shutdowns where necessary. Some sites, including redevelopment construction zones and riverside maintenance areas, have already stopped work.

Outdoor youth events have also been affected. The district postponed a youth culture festival, "HIP-GURO: Youth Stage (Cool Midsummer Night)," organized by the Cheonwang-dong Youth Culture Center, which had been scheduled for Saturday at Gocheok Neighborhood Park, and will move it indoors instead.

The event had originally been planned as an outdoor festival featuring experience booths, performances and a DJ party, but was called off in line with government guidelines issued under the severe heat alert.

The rescheduled event will be held Nov. 14 at Oryu Art Hall and will feature a youth DJ party and invited performances. The new date also takes into account the academic calendar following the end of summer vacation.

Water park events at neighborhood parks have been pushed back as well. Activities at the water parks in Deokui, Solgil Children's and Guro neighborhood parks — originally set to run on consecutive days from Wednesday through Friday — have been postponed to Monday through Wednesday of next week. The water park event at Cheonwang Neighborhood Park, which had been scheduled for Saturday, was also postponed; a new date will be set based on temperature conditions.

Protections for vulnerable residents have been strengthened. For people experiencing homelessness, the district will increase patrols whenever a heat advisory is in effect — on top of regular outreach — and will distribute bottled water, ice water and cooling patches. Active counseling will be provided, and those who wish to may be placed in facilities during the heat wave.

Everyday heat-relief measures are also being expanded. The district is operating 270 cooling shelters and 176 shade structures, with 18 additional shade structures being installed. Distribution of Arisu tap water for outdoor workers will continue in parallel. Emergency text alerts will keep residents informed of heat conditions, and road washing and water-spraying vehicles will be deployed more widely to ease the urban heat island effect.

Outdoor sports facilities have been closed as well. Outdoor venues including soccer fields, baseball fields and the Anyangcheon park golf course will remain shut until the severe heat alert is lifted.

"Protecting the health and safety of residents comes first as the heat wave drags on," district mayor Jang In-hong said. "We will continue to monitor conditions on the ground and move quickly on whatever measures are needed."