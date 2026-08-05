Singer Hong Ji-yun has donated her entire prize from King of Veteran Singers 3.

ChildFund Korea, a child welfare organization, announced Wednesday that Hong donated the full prize from King of Veteran Singers 3 to support vulnerable groups, including children in grandparent-headed households.

Hong had expressed a wish to return her winnings to society ever since she competed in earlier singing contests. Her victory in King of Veteran Singers 3 finally gave her the chance to make good on that long-held commitment to herself and her fans.

In March, Hong shared news of her King of Veteran Singers 3 win on social media and recalled the pledge. "I once promised that if I won another competition, I would donate the prize money," she said. "I am very happy to be keeping that promise now."

She added that she intended to direct the winnings toward elderly people living alone. "I plan to donate the prize money for grandmothers and grandfathers who are having a hard time on their own," she said. "I will continue to work harder to become a better singer and devote myself to music, doing my best to leave a lasting mark as a good musician."

ChildFund Korea said it will use the donation in keeping with Hong's wishes, providing banchan, samgyetang kits and daily necessities to about 800 vulnerable households — including grandparent-headed families and elderly people living alone — to help them stay healthy through the summer. The support is expected to benefit seniors and children who struggle to manage their health during heat waves.

"I have been thinking about how to share in a meaningful way the love I have received from my fans," Hong said. "Just as I hope my songs bring a small comfort to someone, I hope this donation gives strength to grandparent-headed families and the elderly during this hot summer."

Hong, who majored in traditional Korean music, rose to prominence as the runner-up on TV Chosun's Miss Trot 2 in 2020 and went on to appear in a range of music entertainment programs. Her recent victory on MBN's King of Veteran Singers 3 has cemented her reputation as the next-generation queen of trot music.