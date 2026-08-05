A team-leader-level civil servant at the Seoul Metropolitan Government accused of sexually assaulting a minor has been referred to prosecutors.

According to the Seoul Jungbu Police Station, police on Tuesday referred the civil servant, a man in his 40s attached to the Seoul Metropolitan Government's audit committee, to prosecutors on charges of violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth from Sexual Abuse.

The official, identified only as A, is accused of meeting a minor and committing sexual assault.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government was notified in April that an investigation had been opened against A, and subsequently removed him from his duties and stripped him of his position.

"Depending on whether an indictment follows, we plan to convene a personnel committee to deliberate on additional disciplinary measures," a Seoul Metropolitan Government official said.