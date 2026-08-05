Singer and actor Eom Jung-hwa has drawn attention after revealing that a health checkup put her biological age at the level of someone in their early 30s. She credited a low-carbohydrate, low-sugar diet, consistent protein intake and disciplined daily habits — but experts say the key to good health is not any particular diet, but sustainable lifestyle habits maintained over the long term.

Eom appeared Tuesday on KBS 1TV's "Achim Madang," a morning talk show, and said a health checkup she received last year returned a biological age in the early 30s. "For the past few years I have been strictly limiting carbohydrates and sugar," she said. "My body has clearly improved, and my test results have been getting better and better."

She also shared details of her daily eating routine. Eom said she centers her meals around one main meal a day and takes protein and vitamins in the morning. Drinking warm salt water, lemon tea and olive oil right after waking up has been her long-standing morning routine, she added.

Cutting back on carbohydrates and sugar can help reduce blood sugar fluctuations and limit excessive calorie intake. When refined carbohydrates and sweets are consumed in excess, blood sugar spikes and then drops rapidly, making hunger easy to feel again — reducing that cycle can have a positive effect on appetite control.

A severely carbohydrate-restricted diet is not suitable for everyone, however. Carbohydrates are a critical energy source for the brain and muscles, and cutting them too drastically can lead to fatigue, difficulty concentrating and reduced physical performance. Experts recommend getting an adequate amount of fiber-rich carbohydrates — such as brown rice, oats and whole grains — rather than white rice or bread.

The one-meal-a-day approach Eom described also varies in effectiveness from person to person. Eating fewer meals can reduce total calorie intake and help with weight management, but if a single meal does not supply enough nutrients, deficiencies in protein, vitamins and minerals can develop. Extended fasting periods can also trigger binge eating in some people, making it important to choose an eating pattern that fits one's own lifestyle.

The lemon tea and olive oil she drinks each morning are widely regarded as healthy, but neither should be treated as a cure-all. Lemon helps supplement vitamin C, and olive oil is rich in unsaturated fatty acids, yet no single drink or food can dramatically transform one's health on its own. Drinking large amounts of salt water as a daily habit warrants particular caution, as it can significantly increase sodium intake.

The "biological age" figure commonly cited in health checkups is not an absolute measure, either. The algorithms and assessment criteria used vary by testing institution, meaning results can differ widely. A more reliable picture of actual health requires looking at a combination of factors — blood pressure, blood sugar, blood lipids, muscle mass, physical fitness and lifestyle habits.

Asked why she works so consistently to maintain her health, Eom said: "I want to keep doing what I do for a long time. I want to stay active with a healthy body, so I keep taking care of myself."

Ultimately, the most important thing in managing one's health is not copying a celebrity's exact diet, but consistently maintaining the right balance of eating, exercise and adequate sleep for one's own body. As regular habits accumulate over time, they can have a positive effect on metabolic health, muscle maintenance and the slowing of aging.