A nighttime media art show in Ulsan that projects images onto industrial oil storage tanks has won over visitors from one of the Middle East's leading oil-producing nations. "Jangseongpo Light," a media facade run by the Whale Culture Foundation at Jangseongpo Culture Warehouse — a multipurpose cultural complex under Ulsan's Nam-gu district office — drew praise from university students visiting from Oman.

The foundation hosted 12 professors and students from Sohar University in Oman on Tuesday night, treating them to the spectacle of SK Innovation's oil storage tanks transformed into a giant outdoor screen.

From the rooftop of the seventh floor of Jangseongpo Culture Warehouse, the group watched a program that opened with a welcome video incorporating the Omani flag and greeting messages in English and Arabic, followed by footage introducing Nam-gu and SK Innovation, and scenes featuring the blue sea and whales of Ulsan — all projected across the surfaces of four storage tanks 320 to 400 meters away.

The visitors also took part in a "sky lantern message" experience, in which wishes they had written were displayed as illuminated text through lanterns. The activity let them enjoy Nam-gu's distinctive nighttime cultural tourism offering that blends industrial facilities with media art.

"The delegation from Oman, a country rich in oil resources, showed strong interest in seeing SK Innovation's oil storage tanks reborn as a media art space," a Whale Culture Foundation official said. "We will continue to make this unique nighttime tourism content — which combines Ulsan's signature industrial assets with culture and the arts — available for visitors from home and abroad."

During summer, Jangseongpo Light runs every Friday and Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. and can be viewed from the sixth and seventh floors of Jangseongpo Culture Warehouse. The program also offers special events where anniversary messages, marriage proposals and other personal messages can be delivered through the projection.