Shinsegae department store is hosting a solo exhibition titled "SIDE VIEW" by designer and artist Youmin at the Mezzanine Boon the Shop Art Room in its Gangnam branch. The show runs through Sept. 7.

The exhibition uses mirrors as a medium to invite viewers to see familiar objects and spaces from new angles. Works on display include the N Series, in which multiple viewers encounter different scenes within a single structure; N Side, inspired by the principles of feng shui; the Inbox Series, which frames the arrangement of everyday objects as landscape; and the Index Series, a collection of memories associated with objects.

Youmin is a designer and artist whose practice explores the relationships among space, objects and people, with work spanning spatial and product design for domestic and international brands. A Shinsegae department store official said the company plans to continue presenting a range of exhibitions so customers can enjoy high-quality cultural and artistic content alongside their shopping.