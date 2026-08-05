An autopsy on a Marine noncommissioned officer who died of a gunshot wound at an off-base residential facility in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, found no signs of external intrusion or physical force, confirming death by gunshot alone. Military investigators are continuing to probe how the firearm and ammunition left the base and examining the overall state of weapons management.

The Marine Corps Command said Wednesday that military investigators, police and the victim's family took part in a scene examination and inquest on Monday. A full autopsy was conducted Tuesday with the family present, it said, adding that neither the scene examination nor the autopsy found any trace of outside entry or injury caused by external force.

The findings effectively rule out third-party criminal involvement. Military authorities have in effect drawn a line under foul-play allegations that circulated since the incident first came to light.

With the family's consent, funeral proceedings for the deceased are being held at Pohang Hospital inside the 1st Marine Division from Tuesday through Thursday. "We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the repose of the fallen soldier," the Marine Corps said.

The exact circumstances of the incident, however, have yet to be established.

The Marine Corps said investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, armory and ammunition depot access logs, and forensic data from a smartphone found at the scene, while conducting a comprehensive review of the unit's firearms and ammunition management. "We take this incident with the utmost gravity," it said. "We will investigate thoroughly in accordance with laws and regulations, and based on the findings, re-examine unit management and the firearms and ammunition management system to ensure such an incident never happens again."

The Marine Corps said Monday morning that the NCO, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, was found dead from a gunshot wound at an off-base residential facility in Ocheon-eup, Nam-gu, Pohang. A K1-series submachine gun, one spent casing and several unused live rounds were found at the scene.