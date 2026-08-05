Seonamsa's centuries-old latrine, known as a haeuso, drew praise from architect Lee Su-geun and children's author Jeong Chae-bong.

The latrine at Seonamsa temple in Suncheon — a 500-year-old head temple of the Taego Order of Korean Buddhism — has been proposed for designation as a national folk cultural heritage site.

Temple latrines across the country have been replaced by modern flush toilets, but Seonamsa's traditional outhouse remains the largest of its kind in South Korea. Authorities say it embodies the monastic tradition of harmony between humans and nature, and merits recognition as a folk heritage asset.

According to Suncheon city, led by Mayor Son Hun-mo, the structure is a traditional-style temple latrine — historically known by various names including "cheongcheuk," "jeongnang," "daebeonso" and "dwitgan."

The term "haeuso" — meaning a place to set down one's worries — was first coined by the monk Gyeongbong of Tongdosa temple (1892–1982), and came into widespread use as a term for temple latrines after it appeared in a yogurt television commercial in 1998.

The exact date of construction is unknown, but records from the reconstruction of the temple's main gate indicate it was first built in 1540 under the name "cheongcheuk."

The structure survived the 1597 Japanese invasion — when the rest of Seonamsa was destroyed by fire — along with the main gate. It was dismantled and repaired in 1928 during the Japanese colonial period, taking on its current form, and was restored again in 1996.

The hangul plaque reading "dwitgan" that hangs at the entrance was made in recent years, taken from a larger plaque inscribed by Gyeongun Wonggi (1852–1936), a revered monk of Seonamsa and a leading figure in modern Korean Buddhism.

The building has a pavilion-style floor plan measuring six bays across the front and four bays along the side. It uses the natural terrain to present a single-story facade at the front and a two-story elevated structure at the rear, and features an open design with chest-high partitions instead of doors.

To keep the space comfortable, the floor is raised well above ground level to reduce odors, and slatted ventilation panels at the front and rear ensure airflow — features officials cite as among the structure's most notable design elements.

The latrine has long attracted admiration. Architect Lee Su-geun called it "the most beautiful toilet in Korea," while Jeong Chae-bong, a children's author from Suncheon, praised it as "a place you must visit when you go to Seonamsa — the finest outhouse in the country."

A city official said the Seonamsa latrine is the largest haeuso among traditional temple latrines, and — like the poem by poet Jeong Ho-seung — "a place where anyone can set down life's sorrows and troubles and find comfort." The official added that the city would continue working to promote the value of local cultural heritage and ensure its systematic preservation and use.

The proposed designation will be open for public comment for 30 days. The Cultural Heritage Administration then plans to seek final approval from the National Heritage Committee in September before formally designating the site as a national folk cultural heritage asset.

The Cultural Heritage Administration announced proposed designations for three sites in total: the Seonamsa latrine in Suncheon, the haeuso at Bodeoksa temple in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, and the haeuso at Gugilam hermitage within Haeinsa temple in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province.