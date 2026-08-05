Gangnam-gu District Mayor Kim Hyun-gi has visited Guryong Village in Gaepo-dong three times in recent weeks, personally inspecting cooling facilities, drinking water supplies and medical services on site. Gangnam-gu said the village — widely known as Seoul's last large-scale shantytown — is particularly vulnerable to extreme heat due to its conditions.

According to Gangnam-gu, Kim made three visits to Guryong Village in less than a week after the heat wave intensified, beginning July 30.

On his first visit, July 30, Kim inspected a designated cooling shelter in the village, checking the air conditioning equipment and how residents were using the facility. On Monday, he returned with officials from the Ministry of Interior and Safety to assess conditions, hear residents' concerns and issue heat-wave response directives.

On Tuesday, the district — working with the Seoul Housing & Communities Corporation — installed three additional portable air conditioners in two communal living spaces used by residents, beyond the existing cooling shelter at the village community center. Kim visited Guryong Village again that day to check the installation and review health management measures for residents.

The district also delivered 1,000 bottles of Arisu municipal water to residents with support from the Gangnam Waterworks Office, with an additional 2,000 bottles set to be distributed Wednesday.

The district is also operating a temporary medical clinic in Guryong Village through Aug. 14. One doctor and one nurse are stationed there full time to monitor and treat residents. An ambulance is also on standby at the site in case of emergencies.

"Having visited Guryong Village in person and heard directly from residents, we have moved without delay to provide the support they need," Kim said. "Until the heat wave passes, we will keep a close eye on conditions at Guryong Village, where living conditions are difficult, and do everything we can to ensure residents have a safe and healthy summer."