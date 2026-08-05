A daycare teacher and the director of a public childcare center in North Gyeongsang Province have been referred to prosecutors on child abuse charges.

The North Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency referred teacher A and director B, both from a daycare center in Seongju-gun, to prosecutors without detention on charges of violating the Child Welfare Act through habitual child abuse, Newsis reported Tuesday.

A is accused of repeatedly abusing a child enrolled at the center over roughly three months beginning in April last year — force-feeding the child and pricking the child's hands and legs with a sharp needle.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from the child's parents and confirmed the abuse after reviewing CCTV footage from inside the facility.

Police referred both A and B to prosecutors in June. Director B was not directly involved in the abuse but was referred on the grounds that he failed to properly supervise staff.