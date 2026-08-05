Samsung Electronics' medical device division is expanding its business portfolio into radiation treatment through a new partnership with Accuray, a US radiation surgery specialist. The move is part of a broader push to find new growth engines by deepening strategic partnerships in the medical device sector, including through Samsung Medison.

Samsung HME (Health & Medical Equipment) America, a US subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, said Wednesday it had signed a non-binding letter of intent with Accuray.

The two companies plan to explore potential collaboration on a volumetric imaging-based precision radiation treatment solution, drawing on Samsung's mobile CT scanner BodyTom and Accuray's robotic radiosurgery platform CyberKnife.

The partnership focuses on combining Samsung's high-definition 3D imaging technology with Accuray's image-guided robotic delivery and real-time motion management capabilities. The goal is more precise visualization of treatment sites and surrounding tissue at the point of care, supporting clinical decision-making.

The collaboration is expected to serve as a starting point for advancing precise dose delivery using real-time, high-resolution imaging and patient-specific treatment approaches. The two companies are also discussing presenting the partnership's direction and technical vision at the American Society for Radiation Oncology annual meeting next month.

Yoo Kyu-tae, head of Samsung Electronics' medical device division and chief executive of Samsung Medison, said the collaboration is "a key part of our strategy to actively expand Samsung's next-generation medical imaging technology beyond precision diagnosis and into the field of precision treatment." He added that the company aims to "combine Samsung's next-generation imaging technology with Accuray's expertise in radiosurgery to deliver highly precise, personalized treatment solutions that accurately reflect each patient's anatomical characteristics and changes at the time of treatment."

Samsung had already moved to formalize its strategic shift from diagnostics toward treatment in April, when it strengthened its partnership with US-based HistoSonics. The two companies are working to advance a precision image-guided treatment environment through real-time integration between Samsung Medison's premium ultrasound diagnostic device R20 and HistoSonics' histotripsy treatment system Edison.

Samsung Electronics has identified medtech as a new growth engine and has continued to pursue both partnerships and investment in the sector, actively seeking targets that can generate synergies with its existing medical device and digital health technologies.

Roh Tae-moon, president and head of Samsung Electronics' DX Division, said at a press briefing ahead of CES 2026 in January that the company would "pursue mergers and acquisitions in four areas — HVAC, automotive electronics, medtech and robotics — as new growth engines."

Samsung Electronics and Samsung Medison plan to continue strengthening open innovation with global treatment specialists, building on their precision imaging technology to drive advances in image-guided treatment solutions beyond diagnostics.