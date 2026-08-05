Actor Ki Eun-se has drawn attention after revealing that a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet is the secret behind maintaining her figure for 10 years. The diet is a popular weight-loss approach, but experts say it is not suited to everyone and that its benefits and risks deserve equal consideration.

Ki made the disclosure on the ENA variety program "X the League," where she appeared as captain of the Korean team. While introducing a diet product, she said, "The secret to maintaining my figure for 10 years is exactly this low-carb, high-fat diet."

The low-carb, high-fat diet — known in Korean as "jeotango jigobang" — cuts carbohydrate intake and shifts the body's primary energy source to fat. When carbohydrates run low, the body switches to breaking down stored fat for energy, a process that can lead to reductions in body weight and fat mass.

Some research has found that low-carbohydrate diets can help with early-stage weight loss and appetite control. Reducing carbohydrate intake tends to smooth out blood sugar fluctuations, while protein and fat promote a longer-lasting sense of fullness, which often leads to a natural reduction in overall food consumption.

However, experts broadly agree that the more important question over the long term is whether a person can sustain the diet in a way that fits their eating habits and lifestyle. In practice, many people who start the diet regain weight once they return to their previous eating patterns.

The "high-fat" label does not mean all foods are fair game in unlimited quantities. Eating excessive amounts of samgyeopsal, processed meats, fried foods or butter can raise saturated fat and sodium intake, potentially driving up LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels. People at elevated risk of cardiovascular disease should be particularly careful.

For a healthier approach, experts recommend choosing fats primarily from unsaturated sources — olive oil, nuts, avocado and oily fish — and balancing protein intake with fish, eggs, tofu and chicken breast. Vegetables should also feature prominently to supply the dietary fiber and vitamins the diet can otherwise leave short.

Some people experience what is commonly called "keto flu" in the early stages — fatigue, headaches, dizziness and difficulty concentrating. These symptoms are usually temporary, but anyone whose symptoms are severe or prolonged should adjust the diet or consult a medical professional.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women, people with kidney or liver conditions, and diabetic patients taking blood-sugar-lowering medications or insulin are particularly advised to consult a doctor before adopting a low-carbohydrate diet, as it can pose health risks for these groups.

Ultimately, the key to managing weight lies less in any single diet than in building eating habits a person can sustain over the long term. The low-carb, high-fat diet can support healthier weight management, but only when paired with the right food choices, consistent exercise and adequate sleep.