Singer Yang Hee-eun, who recently underwent a cornea transplant, has shared a glimpse of her daily life with close friends ahead of her birthday.

On Tuesday, Yang posted several photos on Instagram with the caption: "Every year, my birthday is like this — just the four of us. Today we had a delicious lunch at Seong-mi's son's restaurant."

The photos showed Yang smiling brightly as she enjoyed a meal with her husband and comedians Lee Seong-mi and Park Mi-seon, the four gathered around a table full of food in a warm, cheerful atmosphere.

In another photo, Yang leaned on a cane while posing shoulder to shoulder with Lee and Park, all three grinning at the camera.

Fans responded with an outpouring of support after seeing Yang looking visibly healthier despite her recent surgery and recovery. Park, who had stepped back from public activities while battling breast cancer, also appeared to be in good health.

Yang had earlier revealed that she underwent the cornea transplant in June. At the time, she expressed gratitude to her medical team, saying, "Thank you to the two doctors who helped me through a full month of radiation treatment. Thanks to you, I made it through with my head held high." She shared the message after completing treatment at the National Cancer Center's Proton Therapy Center.

Born in 1952, Yang is approaching her 74th birthday this year. She currently hosts the MBC Standard FM program "Yeoseong Sidae Yang Hee-eun, Kim Il-jung-imnida," a women's lifestyle radio show, staying connected with her listeners.