Hana Securities announced Wednesday it is running a new individual retirement pension (IRP) promotion targeting new and existing customers.

Through the end of this year, customers who open a new IRP account and deposit at least 100,000 won ($70) will receive a 10,000-won Shinsegae mobile gift voucher. Customers who transfer an IRP from another financial institution to Hana Securities, or deposit matured funds from an ISA into an IRP account, will receive up to 30,000 won in mobile gift vouchers depending on the net increase in their balance.

Hana Securities has been steadily expanding its one-on-one personalized pension asset management services to help customers build stable retirement savings. Through a newly established pension consulting unit, the firm offers individual financial assessments and pension planning support, while also expanding non-face-to-face pension management services and digital asset management tools.

The efforts have translated into strong performance results. In the second quarter of this year, Hana Securities posted a one-year return of 54.91 percent on non-principal-guaranteed IRP products, based on data from the Financial Supervisory Service's integrated pension portal, ranking first in the securities industry for three consecutive quarters. Its three-year return of 23.33 percent was also the highest in the sector.

The firm also ranked first among securities firms in 10-year returns for both defined contribution non-principal-guaranteed products at 9.55 percent and defined benefit non-principal-guaranteed products at 7.03 percent. Hana Securities is also on the verge of surpassing 5 trillion won in combined pension assets, including both retirement and personal pension accounts.

"We hope this promotion gives more customers the opportunity to start investing in their pension and experience systematic asset management," said Cha Min-jeong, head of Hana Securities' pension strategy division. "We will continue to actively support customers in building stable retirement assets, backed by strong investment performance and professional pension consulting services."