Kyochon Food & Beverage announced Wednesday that it has relaunched its ordering app, the Kyochon Chicken App, with expanded membership benefits and improved customer convenience features.

The redesign shifts the app's focus from ordering alone to customer benefits and usability. The update expands membership point accumulation, introduces a coupon store, adds a gift-voucher sharing service called Kyochon Pocket, and includes new review and delivery-tracking functions.

The membership program operates on three tiers based on purchase amount, with customers now able to earn up to 5 percent in points — more than before — depending on their rating. Accumulated points can be used to offset payments or spent at the coupon store. The membership overhaul takes effect when the coupon store opens on Sept. 15.

The coupon store is a membership service that lets customers use accumulated points to buy Kyochon Chicken menu items at a discount from the recommended retail price, with no minimum purchase requirement. On top of the existing purchase-based point accumulation, Kyochon has also enabled customers to earn points through in-app activities such as daily check-ins and surveys.

Kyochon Pocket is a sharing service that lets customers use Kyochon gift vouchers with family and friends. A "leader" who creates a room — called a pocket — can invite up to 30 members and share menu vouchers with them. Members can then redeem the shared vouchers. The service covers menu vouchers only; monetary gift certificates are excluded.

"We designed this so customers can feel real, tangible benefits and share enjoyment with the people who matter to them," a Kyochon Food & Beverage official said. "We will continue expanding personalized services based on customer data and AI to deliver differentiated benefits and experiences."