Singer Lee Mu-jin has canceled his scheduled appearance at the Love & Peace Festival 2026, set for Aug. 15.

On Tuesday, Lee announced through his Instagram story that he was "unavoidably canceling" his performance "due to internal circumstances on the part of the organizers."

"I ask for your generous understanding, fans who have been looking forward to the performance," he added. "I am grateful for your continued support and will return with an even better stage."

Earlier, Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young, who had also been on the festival lineup, withdrew from the event on Thursday.

Her agency said at the time that "the performance has been unavoidably canceled due to internal circumstances on the part of the organizers," adding that it was sorry to deliver such sudden and unfortunate news to fans who had been waiting for Tiffany Young's set.

The Love & Peace Festival is scheduled to run over two days, Aug. 15 and 16. However, the organizers have yet to announce a venue, drawing criticism.