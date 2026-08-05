Jung Chung-rae, who is seeking re-election as Democratic Party of Korea leader at the party's Aug. 17 national convention, took a direct swipe at a rival Wednesday, saying: "Is it fine for candidate Song to serve a second term because it's called a 'second stint,' but not for Jung Chung-rae because it's called 're-election'? I told them not to play that game."

Jung made the remarks on the YouTube program "Kim Eojun's Humility Is Hard News Factory" in response to criticism that his rationale for seeking re-election had expired now that the Criminal Procedure Act — centered on the complete abolition of prosecutors' supplementary investigative powers — had passed the National Assembly, completing his stated goal of prosecutorial reform.

"I said this in the waiting room during the regional primary, with candidate Song and several others present," Jung said. "Hasn't candidate Song also served once as party leader? They're telling Jung Chung-rae to step aside after one term — but why can't Jung Chung-rae serve twice?"

He then turned his fire on Song's legislative record. "The Democratic Party's identity is reform. People's livelihoods are reform, and reform is people's livelihoods. Every bill that passes the National Assembly is a reform bill," Jung said. "To use candidate Song's own logic: he has been elected to the National Assembly six times — shouldn't he stop next time? Hasn't he done enough after six terms?"

Targeting Kim Min-seok, Jung said: "He keeps talking about anti-Lee and pro-Lee factions and invoking the president's name to draw in Democratic Party rights-holding members — but that strategy won't work. Just as I speak in my own name and present my own vision, I hope others will do the same."

He then appealed directly to the party faithful. "I will stay loyal to President Lee Jae-myung and to this party until the end, so I ask our party members to protect and stand by Jung Chung-rae," he said. "Just as President Roh Moo-hyun defeated Lee In-jae, help Jung Chung-rae defeat Kim Min-seok. I will save this party."