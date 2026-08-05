SK Innovation held a two-day career-exploration camp called the Knock-nak Tour for young family caregivers, in partnership with child welfare organization ChildFund Korea, starting Monday, the company announced Wednesday.

The Knock-nak Tour is part of SK Innovation's support program for young family caregivers — children and teenagers who personally care for family members with illness, disability or mental health conditions while also shouldering concerns about their own livelihoods, studies and futures. Many fall through the cracks of the social welfare system as a result.

SK Innovation has run the young family caregiver support program for three consecutive years since 2024. Through a fund called the "1% Happy Sharing Fund," built from employee donations of 1 percent of their salaries, the company provides financial support for education and care costs, as well as career development, psychological treatment and cultural experience programs.

This year's Knock-nak Tour was designed to let participants visit real corporate workplaces and meet employees across various roles, helping them explore the world of work and think about their own futures. On the first day, 34 student participants visited SK's Seorin Building and took part in an honorary employee certificate ceremony. Employees working in brand, AI and sports marketing then gave career talks in a session titled "Alssulshin-Job" — short for "surprisingly useful, fascinating job stories." The day also featured a guest lecture by YouTuber Weeraclé, known as Park Wi, who shared his story of finding hope while overcoming disability and hardship, offering the students encouragement and inspiration.

On the second day, participants took part in self-discovery programs including a personal color diagnosis and DIY activities, then headed to Lotte World for a cultural outing where they made memories with peers. "We organized this camp to give young family caregivers a chance to step away from the burden of caregiving for a moment and discover their own potential and dreams for the future," said Kang Chung-sik, executive vice president at SK Innovation. "We will continue our social contribution efforts so that more young family caregivers can build hope and confidence."