The 13th Jeju Samdasoo Masters, the second-half season opener of the 2026 KLPGA Tour, gets underway Thursday for four days at Teddy Valley Golf and Resort (par 72, 6,767 yards) in Seogwipo, Jeju Island. The tournament carries a purse of 1 billion won ($699,000).

Since its founding in 2014, the event has produced a string of marquee champions — including Ryu Hae-ran, who claimed consecutive major titles, along with Yun Chae-young, Oh Ji-hyun, Lee Jeong-eun 5, Park Sung-hyun, Ko Jin-young, Ji Han-sol, Im Jin-hee and Yun I-na. Each of those past winners navigated Jeju Island's distinctive mountain and ocean breaks as well as the unpredictable sea winds that define the course.

The central storyline this week is whether Ko Ji-won can defend the title she won in her hometown of Jeju last year for her first career victory. "Competing as the defending champion feels exciting and carries special meaning, so I have a strong desire to defend my title," Ko said ahead of the tournament. "I worked on my physical condition and shot-making during the break, so I'll give it everything I have."

Standing in her way is Kim Min-sol, who leads the tour this season in player-of-the-year points, prize money, rookie-of-the-year points, scoring average and K-ranking after becoming the first player to reach three wins this year. Kim said her goal was to stay focused on the process and maintain consistent play through the final round, and added that she was determined to adapt to Jeju's winds and course conditions.

Seo Gyo-rim, second on the tour in both player-of-the-year points and prize money, is also a strong contender. Already a two-time winner this season, Seo said she hoped to carry good momentum into the second half. "I want to start the first tournament of the second half on a positive note and carry that through to a major title," she said.

Beyond Ko Ji-won, fellow Jeju natives Ko Ji-woo and Im Jin-young, along with Kim Min-sun 7, Park Min-ji, Yoo Hyun-jo and Lee Ye-won, are all chasing a second win of the season. Lee Ye-won, who won at Teddy Valley in 2023, said she was sharpening her short game with a title in mind. Jeon Ye-sung, Choi Ye-rim, Park Hyun-kyung and Noh Seung-hee are seeking their first wins of the year, while 2022 champion Ji Han-sol is looking to reclaim the title.

Teddy Valley Golf and Resort features Bermuda grass, a rarity on domestic courses. Because shots from Bermuda rough are significantly harder to execute, fairway accuracy is expected to be a decisive factor in the final standings.

The organizers held a qualifying event on July 12 to give Jeju-based players a spot in the field. Pro division winner Park Eun-su earned a tournament entry, while amateurs Song Min-seo and Won Seo-hyeon secured the chance to compete alongside the tour's professionals.

The tournament has also organized a range of gallery programs under the slogan "It's a festival, so enjoy it." A stamp tour will run throughout the venue, a gallery par-3 contest will be held at the 19th hole, and caddie bibs designed through a nationwide AI caddie bib competition will be used on the course during the event.