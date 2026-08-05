A recent photo has offered a glimpse of Seo Ji-young, a former member of the 1990s girl group Shap.

Singer Esther shared photos on her social media showing herself alongside Seo, Lee Min-kyung of girl group Diva and Lim Yu-jin of girl group Hit.

The four women posed together, all smiling warmly in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

Seo drew attention for her changed look — she had traded the bouncy bob that was her signature during her Shap days for long hair with thick waves, giving her a noticeably different feel.

"Hit. Shap. Diva. We spent our twenties so brilliantly on Soho Boulevard — and now, before we knew it, we have become parents with school-age kids, sharing worries about our children," Esther wrote. "Still, we have each done well in our own corners of life. I guess it really is true that old friends are always a joy to see. I had to leave early, so we will save the details for next time."

Seo was a sub-vocalist known for her distinctive vocal tone in Shap, which was active from 1998 to 2002. After the group disbanded, she continued her entertainment career, pursuing both solo singing and acting. She married a man five years her senior who works in finance in 2011 and has a son and a daughter.