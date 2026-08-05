Hyatt Asia Pacific is running a dining campaign called "Hyatt ComforTable" through Sept. 30, with more than 850 Hyatt dining outlets across the region taking part.

During the campaign, World of Hyatt members earn double points when spending on food and beverages at participating restaurants and bars. The loyalty program categorizes participating hotels from Category 1 through 8 and applies a five-tier points-earning structure accordingly.

Members can accumulate up to 30,000 points during the campaign — enough for five nights at a standard-rate Category 1 hotel. The points can also be redeemed for dining and spa credits worth up to $370 at participating outlets worldwide, even without a hotel stay.

Tammy Ng, Hyatt Asia Pacific's vice president of brand and marketing, said the company's restaurants and bars aim to be social spaces where guests can drop in at any time. "We hope everyone who visits can enjoy great food and create meaningful memories," she said.

World of Hyatt is a customer loyalty program with about 58 million members. Updates on the campaign can be found by searching the hashtag #HyattComforTable on social media.