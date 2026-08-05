Amid growing uncertainty in farm management driven by climate change and extreme weather, longer enrollment in agricultural disaster insurance is associated with lower farm income volatility, according to new research. The findings suggest that sustained participation in the program contributes to management stability beyond simply compensating for disaster-related losses.

A report released Wednesday by the Korea Rural Economic Institute (KREI), titled "Effects and Improvement Tasks of Agricultural Income Stabilization Policy," found that the length of enrollment in agricultural disaster insurance has a statistically significant effect on reducing volatility in farms' gross agricultural income. Researchers said previous studies had compared insured and uninsured farms, but this report goes further by quantitatively verifying the cumulative effect that builds as enrollment lengthens.

To measure farm income stability, the researchers used the coefficient of variation — an indicator of how widely income fluctuates around its average. A lower coefficient means less income volatility and more stable farm management.

Analyzing a farm household panel from 2003 to 2022 using raw data from the Ministry of Statistics' Farm Household Economy Survey, the team found that the coefficient of variation consistently fell as enrollment years increased. Uninsured farms had a coefficient of 0.3392, while farms enrolled for five years posted 0.3031 — about 10.6% lower. Volatility edged up slightly in the first year of enrollment, but began declining from the second year onward, falling 7.7% by the fourth year and more than 10% by the fifth, confirming a clear long-term enrollment effect.

The report went beyond simple comparisons by conducting an econometric analysis that controlled for other factors affecting income, including farm size, crop type and region. The results were consistent: the longer a farm was enrolled, the more its gross agricultural income volatility declined. While the magnitude varied by model, farms enrolled for five or more years showed a reduction in income volatility of more than 20% compared with uninsured farms. The researchers said the findings demonstrate the policy effect of long-term enrollment in raising farm management stability.

The farm management environment has been deteriorating. Climate-driven extreme weather, rising pest and disease pressure, agricultural price swings and higher production costs are combining to deepen income uncertainty for farm households. Surveys of farmers have consistently identified declining output, falling prices and rising operating costs as the top management risks.

The researchers said agricultural disaster insurance has evolved beyond a system that simply pays out after natural disasters, and now functions as a management safety net that allows farms to continue operating sustainably. Government and local government subsidies on insurance premiums were also found to encourage enrollment and contribute to long-term income stabilization.

The report assessed the social value of agricultural disaster insurance as substantial. The annual social benefit of the program — encompassing contributions to farm management stability, disaster response and the maintenance of agricultural production — was estimated at around 753.5 billion won ($527 million). The researchers recommended that future policy design focus not only on expanding enrollment but also on incentivizing long-term participation, and called for the system to shift from a post-disaster compensation model toward one centered on proactive risk management.

"Agricultural disaster insurance is not simply a damage compensation system — it is a policy tool that reduces farm income volatility and supports stable management," Kim Tae-hu, a KREI research fellow, said in the report. "We need institutional improvements that encourage not just higher enrollment rates but sustained, long-term participation."