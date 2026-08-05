Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, is accepting nominations for the 31st Gyeongsan Citizen Award, the city announced Wednesday.

The main award will be presented to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to community development and resident welfare in the fields of culture and sports, social welfare, and industry and construction.

A special award will go to those living outside the city — including former residents, business figures and overseas Koreans — who have made significant contributions to the city's development.

Nominations for the main award may be submitted by heads of eup, myeon and dong offices, heads of local public institutions, or private individuals with the signatures of at least 30 Gyeongsan residents. Each nominating body or individual may recommend only one candidate per category.

Nominations for the special award must come from heads of bureaus, offices, headquarters or affiliated agencies within Gyeongsan City.

The nomination period runs through Sept. 4. Submissions can be made in person at the General Affairs Division of Gyeongsan City Hall, at the relevant eup, myeon or dong community service center, or by mail.

All nominees will undergo a rigorous review by the Gyeongsan Citizen Award Deliberation Committee, composed of experts from relevant fields, before final recipients are selected. The awards will be presented at the 31st Gyeongsan Citizens' Day ceremony on Oct. 10.