Broadcaster Maeng Seung-ji has expressed satisfaction with the results of her recent plastic surgery.

On Tuesday, Maeng posted a video to her social media with the caption: "Plastic surgery after 12 years (one-month philtrum update) — inner philtrum, philtrum dimple, outer philtrum and lip corner surgery."

In the video, Maeng's noticeably altered lip area gave her a different look from the one the public had long been familiar with.

"My philtrum was longer than average before the surgery, so I'm very satisfied," she wrote, adding that some swelling remained but was not interfering with daily life. "The scar from the lip incision is barely visible, and the scar below the nose seems to be fading with time," she added.

A few days earlier, Maeng had shared her thoughts about potentially undergoing additional procedures.

"I've heard that people in their 20s and 30s are getting forehead lifts a lot these days because smartphones are accelerating aging," she wrote, asking fans for their opinions. "I'm wondering if it would look too artificial. Should I do it or not?"

Meanwhile, Maeng made her debut in 2013 as a comedian through MBC's 20th open recruitment class and went on to work as a reporter on MBC's "Infinite Challenge."