SpaceX, the aerospace and AI company led by Elon Musk, posted stronger-than-expected revenue in its first quarterly earnings report since going public — though aggressive investment spending kept the company in the red.

SpaceX said Tuesday in a regulatory filing that its second-quarter revenue reached $7.8 billion (about 11 trillion won).

That figure far exceeded the $6.93 billion consensus forecast compiled by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and represented a more than 90 percent increase from the $4.1 billion the company recorded in the same period last year.

The results drew particular attention from investors as the first quarterly scorecard SpaceX has released since completing its initial public offering.

Profitability, however, remains elusive.

SpaceX reported a second-quarter operating loss of $143 million and a net loss of $541 million.

Analysts attributed the losses largely to heavy capital expenditure tied to the expansion of its Starlink satellite internet service and the development of its next-generation spacecraft, Starship.

Even so, the strong revenue growth is expected to sustain investor confidence in the company's post-IPO growth trajectory.