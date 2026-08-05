Iran's Foreign Ministry said negotiations with Oman on ensuring safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz are making positive progress.

Esmail Baghaei, the ministry's spokesperson, told Iran's state broadcaster IRIB on Tuesday local time that the two countries were continuing discussions as coastal states bordering the strait. "The consultations are focused on establishing safe navigation routes for ships transiting these waters," he said.

He added that the route "will be set in a way that reflects both the sovereign rights and national security considerations of Iran and Oman."

Baghaei said talks between the two countries so far "have yielded positive results on both the technical and political fronts."

He went on to say that Iran is working closely with Oman to develop the necessary steps and mechanisms for managing vessel traffic through the strategically vital waterway.