Im Sung-jae, who has reached the PGA Tour playoff finale in seven consecutive seasons, said he is determined to qualify for the Tour Championship again this year.

Im is competing in the Wyndham Championship — the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season — which tees off Thursday. He spoke about his playoff outlook and remaining schedule during a video press conference Tuesday night.

Im currently sits 58th in the FedEx Cup standings and will need a strong performance to break into the top 30 and earn a spot in the Tour Championship.

"I wasn't able to accumulate many FedEx Cup points because of a wrist injury early in the season," Im said. "I've had good results at the Wyndham Championship before, so I really want to play even better this week and make it all the way to the playoff finale."

Im said his wrist has fully healed but expressed frustration with his overall game. "This season, I've been missing putts when I absolutely needed to save par — my score management just hasn't been good enough," he said.

Im has confirmed he will play in the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship, which opens Oct. 8 in Yokohama, Japan, followed by the Macao Open on Oct. 15.

"I do plan to play in a tournament in Korea in the fall, but since nothing is finalized yet, I can't name the event," Im added.