The Jeonnam-Gwangju Integrated Special City announced Tuesday that train services on the Honam and Jeolla lines will expand following the integrated operation of KTX and SRT high-speed rail.

Daily services on the Honam Line will increase from 95 to 100 on weekdays (Monday through Thursday) and from 96 to 100 on weekends (Friday through Sunday).

The expansion will add 3,742 seats per day on weekdays and 4,822 seats per day on weekends.

On the Jeolla Line, daily services will rise from 40 to 45 on weekdays and from 45 to 54 on weekends.

That line will gain 1,957 seats per day on weekdays and 2,511 seats per day on weekends.

Seat supply on the Suseo axis will expand by about 30 percent, significantly improving access from South Jeolla Province and Gwangju to the southern Greater Seoul area.