The South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City disclosed a draft organizational restructuring plan to civil servant unions at its Gwangju and Muan offices Tuesday.

The second session of the joint labor-management consultative body on organizational restructuring was held Tuesday at the Muan office. Four representatives from the integrated special city — including the head of its personnel and organizational affairs team — attended alongside eight union representatives from the South Jeolla Civil Servants Union, the South Jeolla Open Union and the Gwangju Union.

The city shared the draft with the unions, drawn up with consideration for improving public administrative services and distributing functions between the two offices.

Specific details of the plan were not made public, but discussions covered how to assign institutional maintenance functions — including planning, budgeting, personnel, organizational affairs and general administration — across the two offices.

In particular, the draft proposed placing planning functions at the Gwangju office, budget functions at the Muan office, and personnel functions at both locations.

The parties also discussed compensation measures for unavoidable personnel transfers arising from the restructuring, while affirming their commitment to upholding the principles of guaranteed prior work locations and protection against personnel disadvantages as stipulated in the special integration law.

The unions plan to gather members' opinions on the draft.

The joint labor-management consultative body plans to hold its third session at the Gwangju office on Friday to continue discussions on the restructuring plan.