Hyundai Motor Group announced Tuesday that it has appointed Michael Kleine, a former US Department of State official, as head of its Washington, DC office. The position oversees the group's government affairs operations in the United States.

Sung Kim, president of strategic planning at Hyundai Motor Group and himself a former State Department official, said Kleine's appointment "demonstrates Hyundai Motor Group's firm commitment to the US market" and expressed confidence that Kleine "will play a pivotal role in expanding our US business, drawing on his extensive experience in trade and policy."

Kleine previously served as chargé d'affaires at the US Embassy in Indonesia and as economic minister-counselor at the US Embassy in Seoul, where he supported the negotiation and ratification of the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement. He has also handled economic and diplomatic affairs in Australia, Laos and Vietnam.

He additionally served as senior adviser for Korea and Japan trade policy at the Office of the United States Trade Representative, where he contributed to shaping Northeast Asia trade policy.

Hyundai Motor Group said the appointment aims to strengthen cooperation with the US government in line with the group's expanding manufacturing investment, technology innovation and automotive industry ecosystem in the country.