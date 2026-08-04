Actor Gong Hyo-jin has come to the defense of her co-star Jung Jun-won, who was caught up in an "attitude controversy" following their joint appearance on a variety show.

Gong posted a screenshot of Jung on her SNS Tuesday, taken from their appearance on MBC variety show "Nol-myeon Mwohani?" (What Do You Do When You Play?). "This husband who literally threw up after filming," she wrote, adding, "I couldn't save you. I'm sorry."

The post revealed that Jung had been so overwhelmed with nerves during the taping that he vomited afterward, and served as a public show of support for him.

Earlier, Jung had appeared alongside Gong on the Saturday broadcast of "Nol-myeon Mwohani?" to promote their MBC drama series "A Bona Fide Killer." Throughout the episode, he appeared visibly tense, giving short answers and struggling to participate in acting challenges. Broadcasters Yoo Jae-seok and Haha tried to draw laughs from him, but Jung remained hesitant and disengaged to the end, leaving even the other cast members visibly frustrated.

After the episode aired, criticism poured in online over what many viewers called his half-hearted attitude. Some defended him, saying it was simply nerves from his first variety show appearance and that his introverted personality should be taken into account, sparking a broader debate.

As the controversy grew, fellow entertainers stepped in to quell it.

Haha, who filmed the episode with Jung, wrote on his SNS Monday that "as someone who was there, he was so lovable, cute and fun," urging fans to "go easy on him — 'Nol-myeon Mwohani?' is genuinely tough even for seasoned variety pros. Please watch it warmly and just enjoy the show."

Actor Kim Hyun-sook also weighed in on her SNS. "Since when did the world become like this?" she wrote. "He must have done his best in his own way, and everyone is entitled to their own impressions — but turning a critique into an attack just because things didn't go the way you wanted? Let's all take a breath."

Even with colleagues rallying behind Jung, viewer reactions remain divided. Some said they felt sorry seeing him so nervous and that his lack of variety show experience deserved understanding, while others maintained that a more proactive attitude was needed given that the appearance was meant to promote his work.